CM proposes metro link from Hyderabad airport to Young India Skills Uni

Hyderabad: The Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, on Friday, April 11, directed officials to prepare fresh plans to expand the metro network by another 40 kilometers from Hyderabad airport to the Young India Skills Development University in Future City.

In view of the city’s future expansion needs, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy emphasized that the metro network should be extended up to Mirkhanpet.

He directed officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) with the necessary cost estimates and submit it to the Centre for approval. Revanth Reddy also stated that the Future City Development Authority (FSDA) will collaborate with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) as a partner in executing the metro rail expansion project.

Further, during a review meeting held at the command control center, officials briefed Revanth Reddy on the current status of the second phase of the Hyderabad metro project, revealing that the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) had been sent to the union government. Metro authorities had also recently met officials in Delhi to seek the Centre’s approval.

Hyderabad metro phase 2 project

The second phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project will span a total distance of 76.4 kilometers. As part of this expansion, a major corridor is planned from Nagole to Shamshabad Airport, covering 36.8 kilometers.

Another important segment will link Rayadurgam to Kokapet Neopolis, extending 11.6 kilometers. This route is aimed at supporting the rapid development taking place in the Kokapet region, which is emerging as a major residential and commercial hub.

The expansion also includes a 7.5-kilometer line from MGBS to Chandrayanagutta, offering improved connectivity to the southern parts of the city. This addition will enhance access to densely populated localities in the Old City.

A 13.4-kilometer stretch from Hyderabad’s Miyapur to Patancheru has been proposed, which will further expand the western corridor of the metro network.

Additionally, a 7.1-kilometer line from LB Nagar to Hayat Nagar will be constructed, extending metro services further eastward. This expansion is expected to benefit the daily commute of residents living in and around Hayat Nagar.

The total estimated cost for the second phase Hyderabad metro project stands at Rs 24,269 crore. Both the Centre and the State government have agreed to implement this phase as a joint venture, with each bearing 50 percent of the financial burden



