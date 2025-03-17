Metro rail in Old City of Hyderabad: Properties marked for road widening.

Hyderabad: The metro rail project in the Old City of Hyderabad is progressing steadily as property marking is underway for the widening of the road.

The project aims to improve connectivity in the region from MGBS to the Chandrayangutta Metro corridor.

Currently, property marking is being carried out in areas like Hari Bowli, Shah Ali Banda, Aliabad, and Engine Bowli.

Meanwhile, properties on Mir Alam Mandi Road have already been marked for road widening for the metro rail construction.

The acquisition of properties has begun in Darulshifa, Mir Alam Mandi, Etebar Chowk, Kotla Alijah, Bibi Bazar, Moghalpura, and Sultan Shahi.

Pace of property acquisition may increase after Ramzan

After Ramzan, the pace of property acquisition is expected to accelerate to ensure faster progress on road widening for metro rail in the Old City of Hyderabad.

The ongoing land acquisition is crucial for the 7.5-km metro stretch from MGBS to Chandrayangutta. It is part of the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) Phase-II project.

The Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML), a special-purpose vehicle of the State government, is overseeing the project.

The total cost for acquiring properties along the stretch is estimated at Rs 1,000 crore.