Woman critical after husband pushes her in front of moving RTC bus in Shamshabad

Eyewitnesses at the scene not only apprehended the accused but also handed him over to the police.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th March 2025 8:42 am IST
Eluru
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: A woman is fighting for her life after her husband pushed her in front of a moving RTC bus in Shamshabad on Saturday night.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The victim who is identified as Padma from Devarakadra in Mahbubnagar district was at Shamshabad road with her husband Badanna when an argument escalated.

During the heated argument, Badanna reportedly pushed his wife in front of a moving RTC bus.

MS Creative School

Following the incident, Padma who sustained severe injuries was rushed to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for urgent medical attention. Doctors have described her condition as critical.

Eyewitnesses at the scene not only apprehended Badanna but also handed him over to the police.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th March 2025 8:42 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button