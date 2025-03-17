Woman critical after husband pushes her in front of moving RTC bus in Shamshabad

Hyderabad: A woman is fighting for her life after her husband pushed her in front of a moving RTC bus in Shamshabad on Saturday night.

The victim who is identified as Padma from Devarakadra in Mahbubnagar district was at Shamshabad road with her husband Badanna when an argument escalated.

During the heated argument, Badanna reportedly pushed his wife in front of a moving RTC bus.

Following the incident, Padma who sustained severe injuries was rushed to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for urgent medical attention. Doctors have described her condition as critical.

Eyewitnesses at the scene not only apprehended Badanna but also handed him over to the police.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.