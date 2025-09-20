CM Revanth assures improved infra, staff recruitment in Telangana courts

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday assured High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh that the state government would provide infrastructure facilities in courts and take up recruitment of staff in various districts.

The chief justice, along with other judges of the High Court, met the chief minister here and highlighted the need for court buildings and other infrastructure in the newly-formed districts, besides the recruitment of staff, an official release said.

Reddy assured the chief justice that the government would act on the issues raised, the release added.

The previous BRS government had reorganised districts in 2016, increasing their number from 10 in undivided Andhra Pradesh to 33 in Telangana.