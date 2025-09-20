Telangana HC asks govt to submit report on midday meal nutrition

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to submit a detailed report on the nutritional menu being provided to students across schools under the mid-day meal scheme.

The High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Aperash Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin on Friday, September 19, conducted a fresh hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by K Akhil Srigurutheja, who challenged the alleged lack of quality standards in school mid-day meals.

During the hearing, petitioner’s counsel Chikkudu Prabhakar argued that poor food standards had led to a recent incident in which 111 students fell ill at a school.

Representing the state, Additional Advocate General Mohammad Imran Khan informed the bench that an inquiry was conducted and a counter-affidavit was filed with detailed information.

He added that several responsible officials had already been suspended and further reports on other incidents were being collected. He assured the court that another counter would be filed shortly, covering all cases.

Unfortunate incidents rare: AAG

The AAG further noted that over three lakh students are enrolled in Gurukul schools across Telangana, and such unfortunate incidents were rare.

At this stage, the bench observed that accountability must be fixed in such cases and directed the government to identify those responsible and take strict action.

The judges also specifically asked whether the school meal menus were nutritionally adequate.

Rs 1500 per month for meals on each student: AAG

Responding, the AAG stated that as per a 2022 government order, each student is allocated Rs 1500 per month for meals.

He added that proposals to enhance this amount were under consideration, and the latest GO would be submitted to the court.