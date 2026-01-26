CM Revanth begins leadership programme at Harvard

The programme is taking place amid severe winter conditions in the Boston area.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 26th January 2026 8:45 pm IST
CM Revanth at Harvard
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy began an executive education programme at Harvard University’s John F Kennedy School of Government in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The programme, titled “Leadership in the 21st Century,” commenced with an orientation session and cohort introduction, followed by a class on “Analysing Authority and Leadership.”

Classes resumed early on Monday, January 25, beginning at 7 am local time, and included large-group case discussions and consultative group work. Sessions are scheduled to continue until late evening.

The programme is taking place amid severe winter conditions in the Boston area, where a winter emergency has been declared due to heavy snowfall exceeding two feet and temperatures plunging below zero.

