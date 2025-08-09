CM Revanth calls for Musi rejuvenation to tackle Hyderabad floods

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has called for urgent action on the rejuvenation of the River Musi, describing it as the only sustainable solution for effective flood management in Greater Hyderabad.

Addressing a review meeting on Friday, August 8, the chief minister highlighted the critical need to revamp city infrastructure to withstand increasingly severe rainfall events.

15 cm rain in Hyderabad on Thursday

The city recorded approximately 15cm of rainfall on Thursday, three times what the current drainage network and roads can handle, which stands at their capacity of around 5cm. Hyderabad has been witnessing sudden downpours approaching 20cm, placing heavy strain on existing systems.

Since June, the GHMC region has received 16 per cent above-normal rainfall, intensifying the risk of waterlogging and flooding in low-lying neighbourhoods.

The chief minister emphasised that comprehensive development works must begin immediately to ensure normal life remains uninterrupted, regardless of rain intensity.

“Restoring the entire 55km stretch of the River Musi will safeguard catchment areas and prevent flooding in vulnerable parts of the city,” Revanth Reddy asserted.

He directed authorities to prioritise anti-flood measures and insisted on a permanent solution to chronic urban flooding, making the Musi rejuvenation project a top government agenda item.