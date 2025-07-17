CM Revanth compromising interests of Telangana: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Former Telangana irrigation minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Siddipet MLA Harish Rao on Wednesday, July 16, accused chief minister Revanth Reddy of “compromising” the interests of the state amid the ongoing water wars the government is facing with the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The CM on Wednesday was in Delhi for meetings with the Union Jal Shakti ministry on the matter.

“What prompted this sudden trip? What secret understanding was reached in the dead of night? Earlier, Revanth Reddy declared in the Assembly that he would not attend the NITI Aayog meeting. Yet later, he did attend it. Even a chameleon would feel ashamed at his constant flip-flops. In today’s press meet, Revanth falsely claimed that Banakacharla was not on the agenda. In reality, it was the first item on the agenda,” claimed Harish Rao in a scathing attack on the ruling Telangana Congress government.

Referring to Telangana irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy’s statement that the Bankacherla project of Andhra Pradesh (which the state is opposing) was not on the discussion during the meeting with the Union Jal Shakti ministry and AP officials, Harish Rao stated that Andhra Pradesh minister Nimmala Ramanaidu confirmed discussions on Bankacherla.

“Is this the level of honesty expected from a chief minister? Telangana’s people elected Revanth Reddy to protect their interests, not to serve Andhra Pradesh or pay political ‘guru dakshina’ to Chandrababu Naidu. Revanth Reddy’s fabrications amount to betrayal. He is proving himself to be a traitor to Telangana, while Uttam Kumar Reddy plays along,” stated Harish Rao.

Harish Rao further claimed that the pointed out that Central Water Commission, Godavari River Management Board (GRMB), and the Polavaram Project Authority had all rejected the pre-feasibility report for Banakacharla. “These statutory bodies, created through Parliament, denied approvals. How then did the Centre convene this meeting? Why did Revanth agree to a committee? His actions are nothing short of signing a death warrant for Telangana,” he said.

Telangana and AP are currently warring over the Bankacherla project, which the government here has been opposing stating that it affects the state’s water needs. Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy announced that an expert committee comprising senior officials and engineers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be formed to present a way forward, identifying issues with irrigation projects between the two states, after which further issues will be discussed at the level of the chief ministers.

Revanth Reddy said that no discussion on the Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project (PBLP) took place, as AP has not proposed it for discussion, and hence, there was no need for Telangana to pursue it at the moment.

Harish Rao however in his tirade went on to allege that Revanth Reddy is taking “instructions” from AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, given that Revanth was once working president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Telangana functioning under Naidu.

“Whether under BJP pressure or Naidu’s influence, you succumbed. Explain to the people of Telangana why you agreed to this. Even in Congress-nominated posts, Revanth is taking instructions from Chandrababu. Instead of criticising Naidu, he is targeting KCR. In his recent presentation, not a word was said against Naidu. Is the fight against KCR who achieved Telangana, or Naidu who continues to betray it? We demand an all-party delegation to Delhi. For us, the state’s interests are paramount, not petty politics,” demanded Harish Rao.