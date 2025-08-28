CM Revanth conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in Kamareddy, Medak and Peddapalli districts on Thursday, August 28.

He, along with irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy made a brief halt at Sripada Yellampalli Project during the tour.

Also Read 113 habitations in Kamareddy face drinking water crisis due to floods

When the media persons asked him about repairs to Medigadda barrage and lifting Godavari waters through Annaram and Sundilla barrages built under the Kaleshwaram Project, he sarcastically said that the state government was taking the opinion of subject matter experts on the issue, unlike those in the previous government, who read 80,000 books (implying former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao).

He said that Sripada Yellampalli project has been the main point from where Godavari water is lifted and diverted to various parts of the state. Praising Yellampalli project as one which stands strong unlike the Kaleshwaram project which in his words, has collapsed, he said that all the three barrages under Kaleshwaram project were built with the same technicality, the reason why experts have suggested against operating Annaram and Sundilla barrages after the sinking of piers of the Medigadda barrage.

Revanth Reddy was supposed to attend a review meeting on the floods in Kamareddy, but due to unfavourable weather conditions, the helicopter he was flying in couldn’t land there. He continued his aerial survey of Medak district.

He held a review meeting with Medak district officials at the District police headquarters, where he cautioned the officials that officials needed to be on high alert, as the flood situation could continue.

Medak MP M Raghunandan Rao, who also attended the review meeting, urged the chief minister to construct a new electricity sub-station at Pillikottal village, as the existing sub-station got destroyed in the floods.

He also proposed laying a four-lane road between Medak and Kamareddy and shifting SC Women’s Government Degree College hostel building to a different location.

Responding positively to Rao’s requests, the chief minister asked him to secure disaster relief funds from the Centre, so that relief and restoration works could be carried out.