CM Revanth congratulates Praggnanandhaa on Grand Chess Tour win

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, August 28, congratulated Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa on becoming the first Indian to win the Grand Chess Tour title.

Praggnanandhaa defeated Fabiano Caruana of the US with a stunning comeback win in the grand finale in St Louis, USA.

Congratulating Praggnanandhaa on his historic victory, Reddy said his success is a great source of inspiration for sportspersons and young men and women across the country.

“Chief Minister Sri @revanth_anumula congratulated @rpraggnachess on his remarkable achievement, which has once again brought pride and glory to India on the international stage,” the Telangana CMO said in a post on ‘X’.

Heartiest congratulations to Indian Chess Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa on his historic victory in the Grand Chess Tour in St. Louis, USA!



Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri @revanth_anumula congratulated @rpraggnachess on his remarkable achievement, which has once again brought pride… pic.twitter.com/ecO7bUt6fV — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) August 28, 2026

Wishing the young chess champion continued success and a bright future, the Telangana CM said, “May Praggnanandhaa continue to achieve many more remarkable victories and bring greater laurels to the nation.”