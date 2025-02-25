Telangana to become a trillion dollar economy in next decade: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, February 25 inaugurated the 22nd edition of Bio Asia at Hyderabad International Convention Center (HICC).

Reddy said that the Bio Asia conference has projected Hyderabad as the world’s life sciences capital. It has also helped the development of the healthcare sector. The Telangana government is closely working with the pharmaceutical companies operating in Hyderabad to promote research and innovation institutions.

“The companies operating here must strive to make Telangana a trillion-dollar economy in the next decade,” CM Reddy said.

EV manufacturing unit in Hyderabad

The chief minister said that Hyderabad is also emerging as the electric vehicle capital of India. The city has seen the highest registration of electric vehicles. “An EV manufacturing unit will be set up between Outer Ring Road and Regional Ring Road outside the core city. The hub will be one of the largest manufacturing centers in the world and develop it as a center to meet the needs of China Plus One,” he added.

The Telangana CM went on to say that Radial roads will connect the ORR and RRR and develop clusters on both sides of these roads.

“Since Telangana is a landlocked state, the state government also envisaged plans to develop a Mega Dry Port and improve special rail and road transport facilities to connect it to the seaport in AP,” he added.

Hyderabad is being developed as the world’s best ecosystem in the fields of biosciences, biotech and life sciences. Prepared plans to develop it as a center of innovation, research and development, manufacturing and skill development.

To support the argument, Reddy highlighted that US-based pharma company Amgen expanded its operations in Hyderabad. This is a testament to the state government’s commitment to cooperation with the life sciences sector.

Inviting all leading companies to take advantage of facilities in Telangana, the government’s cooperation and join us as partners. He assured the firms of providing simplified industrial policy, and infrastructure.