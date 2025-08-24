CM Revanth, KTR pay tributes to CPI veteran Sudhakar Reddy

Hyderabad: Leaders cutting across political parties paid their last respects to CPI veteran Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, who died in Hyderabad. Among them were chief minister Revanth Reddy, BRS working president KTR and senior BJP leader and former vice president Venkaiah Naidu.

The departed leader’s mortal remains were kept at the Maqdoom Bhavan, where Naidu, Revanth Reddy, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao and other leaders paid homage on Sunday.

CPI national General Secretary D. Raja, national Secretary Narayana, and state Secretary K. Sambasiva Rao and other leaders were present.

Sudhakar Reddy, a former MP, died on Friday night while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

CM Revanth penned his thoughts in the condolence book kept at the CPI office. He called Sudhakar Reddy a great leader who fought for the poor and for the bahujan samaj. Stating that the veteran Communist leader always practised value-based politics, he said following his ideals would be the best tribute to him.

The state government has decided to perform the funeral with state honours. The Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao to issue orders and make necessary arrangements.

After the official honours, Sudhakar Reddy’s body will be donated to Gandhi Medical College.

Sudhakar Reddy was 83 and is survived by two sons.

Sudhakar Reddy served as CPI national general secretary from 2012 to 2019 and represented Nalgonda in the Lok Sabha for two terms. He was a member of the 12th and 14th Lok Sabha, representing the Nalgonda segment. He also served as Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour while being a member of Parliament.

