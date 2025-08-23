CPI stalwart Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy’s body to be donated to medical college

Hyderabad: The mortal remains of former Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary and two-time MP Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy will be donated to the Gandhi Medical College on Sunday, August 24, for the purpose of students’ medical research..

His mortal remains will be brought from Care hospitals in Gachibowli to Makdhoom Bhavan on Street Number 15, Himayath Nagar at 10 am, where people can pay their tributes till 3 pm.

His final journey will be taken out in a procession from Makdhoom Bhavan to Gandhi Medical College, where his body will be handed over to the medical students of Gandhi Medical College at 5 pm, where it will be preserved for medical research.

Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy had been undergoing treatment at Care Hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, after developing complications in breathing. Despite medical attention, he succumbed to age-related ailments late Friday night.

He is survived by his wife, Dr. BV Vijayalakshmi, and two sons, Nikhil and Kapil.