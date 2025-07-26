CM Revanth lauds S Jaipal Reddy’s efforts in Telangana formation

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy said it was due to the efforts of late Union minister S Jaipal Reddy that the formation of the Telangana state became a reality. He stated that even former United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi had once told him she was inclined to announce statehood for Telangana after being convinced by Jaipal Reddy.

Addressing the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India (ICFAI) and Capital Foundation Society–S Jaipal Reddy Memorial Awards ceremony held at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad on Saturday, July 26, the chief minister said it was Jaipal Reddy who had ensured that the Bill for the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh was passed in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha without any discussion.

He cited a book written by former Rajahmundry MP Undavalli Arun Kumar, which highlights Jaipal Reddy’s role in the formation of Telangana and details how Reddy spoke for 45 minutes to convince the then Union Cabinet to grant statehood.

The chief minister recalled that Jaipal Reddy, in his illustrious political career, served four times as Kalwakurthy MLA, five times as a Lok Sabha MP, and twice as a Rajya Sabha MP. He was widely regarded as one of the finest parliamentarians.

He noted that Jaipal Reddy had, at one point, left the Congress party due to ideological differences but later returned, not for political posts, but because of the ideology in which he believed.

Expressing concern over the shift from ‘ideological politics’ to ‘Swiggy politics’, the chief minister said political managers and volunteers were now replacing party cadres, a trend he believes poses a serious threat to the future of the country.

He emphasised the need to draw inspiration from leaders like Jaipal Reddy and former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao in present-day politics.

The chief minister claimed that, since assuming office, he had not suspended any member from the Assembly. He said he believed in encouraging constructive criticism from the opposition and in accepting suggestions from opposition members if they would benefit the state.

“If we facilitate such a congenial atmosphere, it will only raise respect for us in providing better governance. But having a mentality of not giving people a chance to speak or protest is not good in any way. Those who claim that they came through movements should have a limited understanding of letting the people protest at Dharna Chowk. That was why I reopened Dharna Chowk after coming to power, to let the people protest, and to listen to their issues,” he said.

The first Jaipal Reddy Democracy Award was conferred upon noted author and economist Mohan Guruswamy at the event.