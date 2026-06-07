CM Revanth lays foundation for Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation

The MMC office will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 98 crore in Uppal Bhagayath layout Phase-III.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 7th June 2026 8:57 pm IST
The image shows Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy addressing a public meeting after laying foundation-stone for the International Integrated Fruit Market in Koheda village of Rangareddy district on Saturday, June 6, 2026.
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday, June 7, laid the foundation stone for major infrastructure projects, including the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) office and a six-lane flyover.

The MMC office will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 98 crore in Uppal Bhagayath layout Phase-III.

The six-lane flyover, being built at a cost of Rs 416 crore, will connect TKR College Junction, Gayathrinagar Junction and Manda Mallamma Junction and help to reduce traffic congestion and travel time.

Subhan Bakery

CM Revanth also inaugurated the construction of alternate roads around the AOC Centre with an outlay of Rs 960 crore.

Revanth launches CURE-1 app

Revanth Reddy launched the CURE-1 App, a one-stop platform through which citizens can pay all government dues and service charges, including property tax, electricity bills, water charges, traffic challans, and other notified levies, thus eliminating the need to access multiple portals.

100-bed hospital at Uppal

He also laid the foundation for a 100-bed area hospital at Uppal, which is being built over 0.97 acres with a civil cost of Rs 27.17 crore.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 7th June 2026 8:57 pm IST

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