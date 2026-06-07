CM Revanth lays foundation for Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday, June 7, laid the foundation stone for major infrastructure projects, including the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) office and a six-lane flyover.

The MMC office will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 98 crore in Uppal Bhagayath layout Phase-III.

The six-lane flyover, being built at a cost of Rs 416 crore, will connect TKR College Junction, Gayathrinagar Junction and Manda Mallamma Junction and help to reduce traffic congestion and travel time.

CM Revanth also inaugurated the construction of alternate roads around the AOC Centre with an outlay of Rs 960 crore.

Revanth launches CURE-1 app

Revanth Reddy launched the CURE-1 App, a one-stop platform through which citizens can pay all government dues and service charges, including property tax, electricity bills, water charges, traffic challans, and other notified levies, thus eliminating the need to access multiple portals.

100-bed hospital at Uppal

He also laid the foundation for a 100-bed area hospital at Uppal, which is being built over 0.97 acres with a civil cost of Rs 27.17 crore.