CM Revanth meets Aga Khan V, lauds heritage preservation efforts

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, September 15, met Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the 50th hereditary Imam of the Shia Nizari Ismaili Muslims, at the Taj Falaknuma Palace.

The Chief Minister said that he holds the Aga Khan Foundation in the highest regard for playing a vital role in restoring Hyderabad’s heritage. He thanked the foundation for helping restore the Legislative Council building and the Qutb Shahi Tombs.

Revanth Reddy briefed Khan on the Musi Rejuvenation Project and sought his cooperation for the renovation of the City College and Osmania Hospital buildings located in the Musi catchment area.

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Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met Prince Rahim Aga Khan V at Taj Falaknuma Palace to discuss heritage restoration and development projects in the state.Reddy thanked the Aga Khan Foundation for its role in restoring the Legislative Council building and Qutb Shahi Tombs.… pic.twitter.com/5pL1eFd7Ei — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 15, 2026

Additionally, he said that the new Osmania Hospital building coming up in Goshamahal will be developed into a heritage asset.

The CM also invited Khan to attend the Telangana Rising Global Summit taking place in December and discussed the development plans for Future City.

Also Read Aga Khan V in Hyderabad on 1st India visit since becoming Imam

Aga Khan V in India

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V arrived in Hyderabad on Monday, September 14, on the last day of his week-long tour of India. This is Prince Rahim’s first visit to India since he assumed office as the 50th Imam of the Ismaili community.

Upon his arrival, Khan was received by Telangana Minorities Minister Mohammed Azharuddin and Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGMREIS) president Faheem Quraishi.

He also met the Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at the Lok Bhavan and discussed further strengthening cooperation between the state and the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) in the areas of education, healthcare, urban development and community welfare.