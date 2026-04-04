CM Revanth pays tribute to Jagjivan Ram, hails his service to Dalits

Popularly known as 'Babuji,' he was India's longest-serving union cabinet minister.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th April 2026 8:39 pm IST
Deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, April 4, paid tribute to freedom fighter and former Deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram.

Popularly known as ‘Babuji,’ he was India’s longest-serving union cabinet minister. Recalling his contributions towards the Dalit community, CM Revanth said the late freedom fighter always fought against caste discrimination and untouchability.

He said that despite coming from a financially poor background, Jagjivan Ram served as a minister in the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s cabinet, and continued for 30 years.

Subhan Bakery

“The Telangana government is carrying forward people-centric governance inspired by Babuji’s ideals, and is working towards social justice and the welfare of all sections,” he said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th April 2026 8:39 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button