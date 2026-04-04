CM Revanth pays tribute to Jagjivan Ram, hails his service to Dalits

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, April 4, paid tribute to freedom fighter and former Deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram.

Popularly known as ‘Babuji,’ he was India’s longest-serving union cabinet minister. Recalling his contributions towards the Dalit community, CM Revanth said the late freedom fighter always fought against caste discrimination and untouchability.

He said that despite coming from a financially poor background, Jagjivan Ram served as a minister in the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s cabinet, and continued for 30 years.

“The Telangana government is carrying forward people-centric governance inspired by Babuji’s ideals, and is working towards social justice and the welfare of all sections,” he said.