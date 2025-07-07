CM Revanth promises 60 tickets for women in Telangana Assembly polls

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, on Monday, July 7 promised 60 tickets for women during the next Assembly elections.

He said the Congress government would implement women’s reservation, ensuring 33 per cent of seats in the legislature are reserved for women.

Speaking at the launch of the Vana Mahotsavam programme at the Agriculture University in Rajendranagar, Revanth said he would take personal responsibility for giving 60 tickets to women, stating “In Indiramma Rajyam, girls must stand with self-respect.”

Reaffirming his earlier promise, he said the government aims to make one crore women “crorepatis” through welfare schemes.

As part of the plantation drive, the CM planted a Rudraksha sapling in the university’s Botanical Garden. Minister Konda Surekha and other officials also, accompanied Reddy