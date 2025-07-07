CM Revanth promises 60 tickets for women in Telangana Assembly polls

He said the Congress government would implement women’s reservation, ensuring 33 per cent of seats in the legislature are reserved for women.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 7th July 2025 1:34 pm IST
Revanth Reddy addresses a gathering during Vana Mahotsavam programme
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, on Monday, July 7 promised 60 tickets for women during the next Assembly elections.

He said the Congress government would implement women’s reservation, ensuring 33 per cent of seats in the legislature are reserved for women.

Speaking at the launch of the Vana Mahotsavam programme at the Agriculture University in Rajendranagar, Revanth said he would take personal responsibility for giving 60 tickets to women, stating “In Indiramma Rajyam, girls must stand with self-respect.”

MS Creative School

Reaffirming his earlier promise, he said the government aims to make one crore women “crorepatis” through welfare schemes.

As part of the plantation drive, the CM planted a Rudraksha sapling in the university’s Botanical Garden. Minister Konda Surekha and other officials also, accompanied Reddy

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 7th July 2025 1:34 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button