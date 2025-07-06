JCBs enter Agricutural University campus, students raise alarm

Hyderabad: Tense moments were witnessed at the Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU) in Hyderabad between students and police personnel in the intervening night of July 5 and July 6, after JCBs were reportedly uprooting trees.

Videos have emerged on social media platforms showing visuals of about 20 bulldozers removing trees and plantations in the botanical garden of the Agricultural University.

As per local reports, heavy machinery levelled the ground for the upcoming Vana Mahotsavam (plantation drive) to be launched by chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday (July 7).

Upon knowing, Agricultural University students residing in hostels reached the botanical garden and questioned the police present about the presence of bulldozers on the campus. Upon receiving no proper response, they resorted to demonstration chanting ‘Vruksho Rakshati Rakshitah’ (One who protects trees is protected). They alleged that the botanical garden is home to 500 species of plants, including medicinal ones.

The Telangana Agricultural University episode serves as a grim reminder of the recent standoff between Hyderabad University students and the Congress government over the proposed use of 400 acres of Kancha Gachibowli land for an IT park.

Agricultural University’s vice chancellor responds

While acknowledging the removal of plantations, the university’s vice chancellor, Prof Aldas Janaiah, on Sunday, July 7, clarified that the tree felling has been going on for the last one month “Only Subabul and Eucalyptus trees were removed, as those create an adverse effect on the environment and soil,” he said in a press release.

He also said that more such activities will follow in the coming days. “Around 150 acres of Eucalyptus and Subabul species will be removed making space for the plantation of valuable timber yielding varieties in the campus as part of the Vana Mahotsava.

He dismissed the presence of police personnel at university hostels. “Students and staff are peacefully going about their activities and no one should believe any rumours,” his statement read.