Hyderabad: PJTSAU, IIRR sign MoU to collaborate on enhancing paddy productivity

Hyderabad: The Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and the Indian Institute of Rice Research (IIRR), situated in Hyderabad, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together on increasing paddy productivity.

The signing ceremony took place at PJTSAU’s administrative building in Rajendranagar and included PJTSAU Vice-Chancellor Professor Aldas Janaiah, IIRR Director Dr. R Meenakshi Sundaram, and PJTSAU Registrar Dr G.E. Ch. Vidyasagar7.

Professor Janaiah highlighted the necessity of creating climate-resilient rice varieties and the significance of carbon credits for farmer support during the event.

He also mentioned Telangana’s potential to become a major rice exporter to nations like the Philippines