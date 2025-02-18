Hyderabad: PJTSAU, IIRR sign MoU to collaborate on enhancing paddy productivity

Professor Janaiah highlighted the necessity of creating climate-resilient rice varieties and the significance of carbon credits for farmer support during the event.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 18th February 2025 8:37 am IST
Telangana: PJTSAU expands BSc (Hons) Agriculture seats by 200
The PJTSAU auditorium.

Hyderabad: The Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and the Indian Institute of Rice Research (IIRR), situated in Hyderabad, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together on increasing paddy productivity.

The signing ceremony took place at PJTSAU’s administrative building in Rajendranagar and included PJTSAU Vice-Chancellor Professor Aldas Janaiah, IIRR Director Dr. R Meenakshi Sundaram, and PJTSAU Registrar Dr G.E. Ch. Vidyasagar7.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

He also mentioned Telangana’s potential to become a major rice exporter to nations like the Philippines

