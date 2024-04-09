CM Revanth Reddy extends wishes to people of Telangana on Ugadi

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy wished the people of Telangana good fortune on the occasion of Ugadi on Tuesday, April 9.

The CM’s office wrote in a post on X, “The Chief Minister @revanth_anumula wishes the people of the state Shri Krodhi Naam Satswara Ugadi. He wishes the people of the state good luck in the new year. He wishes that the seasons would come together, abundant rains would fall, and happiness would flow into the farmers’ families. He expresses hope that in the new year #Telangana, better development will be achieved in all fields and it will stand as an example for the country. The CM calls to celebrate the Ugadi festival happily so that our cultural traditions can be expressed.”

However, the chief minister skipped his government’s first official celebrations of Ugadi and Panchga Patanam (recital) held at Ravindra Bharathi as well as at the Congress State headquarters at Gandhi Bhavan because he was said to be busy with the party’s poll strategies for the general elections; besides, he celebrated the festival with his family.

Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari participated in the “Sri Krodhi Nama Samvatasaradi Ugadi Vedukalu” and “Panchanga Patanam,” which were organised by the Tourism and Culture Department of the State Government at Ravindra Bharathi.

Bachupalli Santosh Kumar Sastri conducted the Panchanga Sravanam, wishing a good year for the people of Telangana under the Congress government.