Harish Rao criticizes Congress over Ramzan gifts

Hyderabad: Former Minister T Harish Rao accused the Congress government of withholding Ramzan gifts for Muslims this year, a tradition upheld by the previous BRS administration.

Addressing attendees at an Iftar party in Siddipet town on Sunday, Harish highlighted the initiatives undertaken by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to support the Muslim community.

During his tenure, Harish Rao initiated the construction of Shadikhanas, burial grounds, and allocated funds for the restoration of mosques and dargahs. Notably, the BRS government allotted 3 acres of land for a burial ground in Ensanpally, Siddipet, and provided a funeral vehicle for the Muslim community’s use.

Harish highlighted his personal efforts to support Muslims, including the distribution of Ramzan gifts to 4,000 needy Muslim families annually, sponsored by RR Masala company. Additionally, he mentioned sponsoring the Umrah pilgrimage for 10 impoverished Muslims each year at his own expense. He also highlighted his role in the establishment of the Haj House in Siddipet during his tenure as Minister.

Among those present at the event were Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Medak Lok Sabha candidate P Venkatrami Reddy, former MLC Farooq Hussain, and other dignitaries.