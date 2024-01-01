Watch: CM Revanth Reddy throws open Numaish 2024 in Hyderabad 

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, along with minister of IT and president of All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE) D Sridhar Babu, and BC welfare minister Poonam Prabhakar, inaugurated the 45-day Numaish exhibition at the Nampally exhibition ground on Monday.

CM Revanth Reddy, inaugurated Numaish at the Nampally exhibition ground on Monday



Numaish is open for visitors from 4 pm to 10:30 pm on weekdays and 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm on weekends



There are over 2,500 stalls at the exhibition this year. It is not just limited to shopping but also combines commerce and business with recreation until February 15, 2024. The exhibition this year is expected to attract 25 lakh visitors.

Timings and tickets

Numaish is open for visitors from 4 pm to 10:30 pm on weekdays and 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm on weekends. The entrance ticket costs Rs 40.

Ladies and children’s special day at Numaish

AIIE has allocated a day each for ladies and children. The days, termed ‘Ladies Day’ and ‘Children Special,’ will be observed on January 9 and 31, respectively. On these days men won’t be allowed to enter the exhibition.