CM Revanth Reddy to inaugurate Shastripuram Flyover on April 17

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the Shastripuram Flyover at Level Crossing No. 7 of the Secunderabad –Falaknuma-Shivarampally Railway Line

The two-lane project was built at a cost of Rs 71 crore.

The flyover, located on the Shastripuram road, connects Mailardevpally to Falaknuma RTC Bus Depot. It is 490 meters long and measures 16.60 meters wide.

It will reduce travel time by 30 minutes and provide smooth connectivity on the Mailardevpally-Vattepally-Falaknuma RTC Depot route. It will also cut fuel consumption, reduce air pollution and minimise traffic delays at the railway crossing.