CM Revanth returns to Hyderabad after Harvard certificate course

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy returned to Hyderabad on Monday, February 2, after completing a certificate course in leadership.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy returned to Hyderabad on Monday, February 2, after completing a certificate course in leadership at Harvard University.

A video shared on social media shows the public trying to take pictures of Reddy, while he exits the Hyderabad airport amid heavy security.

Last week, the Telangana Chief Minister completed a six-day leadership programme that he enrolled for at the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University.

The programme, “Leadership in the 21st Century” was held every day from 7 am to 6 pm, in temperatures around -15 to -24 degrees Celsius. The classes began on January 25.

“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his cohort of 62 students at the Harvard Kennedy School completed their executive education programme,” an official release said. After successful completion of programme, the students were given the certificates by the faculty, it said.

During his stay, Revanth Reddy met the top officials of the famed institution and sought collaboration with the Kennedy School. He also interacted with a group of Indian students at the university.

