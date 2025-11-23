CM Revanth reviews arrangements for TelanganaRising Global summit

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday instructed the officials to make a foolproof arrangements for the prestigious ‘TelanganaRising Global Summit’ which is being organised on December 8 and 9 in the proposed Future City lands on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

During his review of arrangements at the venue, the chief minister asked about the security measures being put in place for the international event, given the expected visit of several VIPs and dignitaries.

Reddy stressed that the arrangements should be made in such a way that not a single representative should face any kind of difficulty during the two-day summit, an official release stated.

“Representatives from all over the world and the Ambassadors of various countries are also attending the event,” he said.

Stating that he will hold regular reviews on the arrangements, Reddy instructed police to make security preparations meticulously. He further said no one should be allowed to enter the venue without a pass.

The police personnel who are being deployed on duty at the venue should also be provided with adequate facilities to discharge their duties without any difficulty, he said.