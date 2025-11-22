‘Jaya Jaya He Telangana’: CM slams BRS over song’s silence

Hyderabad: Taking a dig at the BRS, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday alleged that the previous government had conspired to “silence” the songs of Ande Sri and other poets in order to prevent them from getting credit for their roles in the statehood agitation.

Speaking at a meeting organised here in memory of Ande Sri, who died recently, CM said ‘Jaya Jaya he Telangana’, penned by the poet, was hugely popular during the statehood agitation.

People expected that the song would be declared as the state song after Telangana formation, he said.

But, ‘Jaya Jaya he Telangana’ was “silenced” due to the decisions of the then rulers (during BRS rule after state formation in 2014), he alleged.

“The then rulers made a conspiracy to silence the poems, songs (popular in statehood agitation) as they would lead to a debate that the statehood agitation was carried out by Ande Sri or (folk singer) Gaddar or (poet) Gorati Venkanna or Jayaraj,” he said.

The song may have been silent for 10 years but it was in people’s hearts, he said.

The Congress government not only made ‘Jaya Jaya he Telangana’ as the state song of Telangana but also decided to make it a part of text books, Revanth Reddy said.

The government is also ensuring that the families of Ande Sri and Gaddar and others who played a key role in the statehood agitation are taken care of, he said.

Revanth Reddy also said Telangana is the first state in the country to implement SC categorization (following the Supreme Court’s verdict in its favour).

Ande Sri, whose real name was Ande Yellaiah, died recently here following a brief illness.