CM Revanth reviews gig worker policy, progress of ATCs in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy reviewed the proposed gig worker policy and also enquired about the progress of Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs) in the state during a meeting on Monday, July 21.

Welfare fund, insurance for gig workers

CM Revanth Reddy reviewed the proposed policy and made several key suggestions. He directed officials to establish a dedicated welfare fund for gig workers while also including provisions for accident and health insurance coverage.

The CM recommended that a welfare board, including government representation, be established exclusively for gig workers, along with maintaining a comprehensive online database of all gig workers.

Also Read Telangana CM pushes for ground level action, daily reporting by collectors

Progress on 111 ATCs in the state

The CM also reviewed the progress of development work at the ATCs in the state and emphasised that courses and training at the ATCs should be provided in accordance with the changing circumstances and industry needs.

Officials informed that out of the 111 ATCs proposed to be developed in the state in three phases, 49 ATCs from the first two phases have been made operational. It was proposed that 25 ATCs will be developed in the first phase, 40 in the second phase, and 46 in the third phase.

The CM also suggested cooperating with skilled construction companies to complete the ATCs if needed. He also said that he would conduct surprise checks at the ATCs to monitor ongoing work.

Lastly, the CM also instructed the officials to set up a model ATC in Genome Valley and to set up training courses aligned with the needs of the pharma, biotechnology, and life sciences industries.