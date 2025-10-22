CM Revanth sets two-year deadline for new Osmania Hospital

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, on Wednesday, October 22, instructed officials to complete the construction of the new Osmania Hospital within two years.

In a meeting at his residence, the chief minister reviewed the construction progress of the hospital and insisted that the building be equipped with modern infrastructure and advanced medical facilities to meet future needs.

“There should be ample space for laboratories, wards, and medical equipment. The roads to the hospital should be built at the same time as the main project to avoid inconvenience to nearby residents,” he said.

CM Revanth directed the officials to form a coordination committee consisting of officials from the medical and health, police, GHMC, roads & buildings (R&B), and electricity departments. The team should conduct field visits every ten days to check progress and solve problems on-site, he said.

He also instructed the police and R&B department to prepare a detailed plan for security, traffic management and road connectivity to the hospital.

CM Revanth ordered the appointment of special officers for each hospital and medical college project under construction across Telangana, including those in Hyderabad. He set June next year as the deadline for their completion.

“The New Osmania Hospital is one of the government’s most important healthcare initiatives and should serve the people for the next 100 years,” he said.