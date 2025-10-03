Construction of Hyderabad’s new Osmania Hospital building begins on Dussehra

Hyderabad: Construction work on the much-awaited new building of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) began today, coinciding with Dussehra. The project, taken up on the Goshamahal Stadium land, will shift the historic hospital from its current location into a modern 12-storey facility with 2,000 beds and state-of-the-art medical infrastructure.

The contract for the project has been awarded to Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL). Company Director K. Govardhan Reddy formally launched the construction after performing special puja at the site. He assured that the work will be completed within the time frame fixed by the government and said the new hospital will match private corporate hospitals in terms of facilities and medical equipment.

According to the plan, the new Osmania General Hospital building will include 29 major operation theatres and 12 minor theatres, along with dedicated facilities for robotic surgery and organ transplantation. The building will also house a helipad on the rooftop, ensuring faster emergency services.

In addition, two basement levels are being constructed for parking, providing space for vehicles of doctors and patients’ attendants. Supporting infrastructure such as a sewage treatment plant, biomedical waste management facility, and separate buildings for nursing, dental, and physiotherapy colleges will also be part of the project.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had laid the foundation stone on January 31 this year, announcing that the new hospital would be completed within two years. He had also assured that the heritage Osmania building will be preserved, while medical operations will be shifted to the modern complex once it is ready.

The estimated cost of the project is several thousand crores, with the government emphasizing international standards in healthcare facilities. Officials said the upcoming hospital will not only serve Hyderabad but also cater to patients from across Telangana and neighboring states.