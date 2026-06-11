CM Revanth to inaugurate Karimnagar Collectorate this month

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to inaugurate the new Collectorate building in Karimnagar before the end of this month, Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced on Thursday, June 11.

Prabhakar, accompanied by District Collector Chitra Mishra, inspected the newly constructed building at the district headquarters, visiting various departments and issuing instructions to officials. The CM’s visit will also include the inauguration of several development works undertaken by the Municipal Department and Satavahana University.

The minister said the Collectorate will serve as a central administrative hub for the district, equipped with modern facilities, technical infrastructure, and a citizen-friendly service system. Construction had stalled for a period but was revived after Collector Chitra Mishra took charge and initiated special efforts to complete the pending works.

During the inauguration, the CM will unveil a statue of Telangana Amma and hoist the national flag. Following the opening, several government offices currently spread across the district headquarters will be consolidated into a single campus.

The minister credited SUDA with carrying out extensive landscaping and greening of the Collectorate premises, describing the finished complex as the most exemplary government office community in the state.

Prabhakar said the government is prioritising Karimnagar’s development across industries, tourism, education, and healthcare, and is working with ministers Sridhar Babu and Adluri Lakshman Kumar, along with local MLAs and public representatives, toward making it a model district.

On higher education, he noted that a Law College and Pharmacy College have been established at Satavahana University to expand access. In health, the medical college has been upgraded to a teaching hospital as part of efforts to develop Karimnagar into a health hub.

The minister also said the second phase of the Maneru Riverfront development is being expedited and that central government support has been sought for relocating the district’s dump yard. The helipad within the Collectorate premises will also be put to use shortly, he added.