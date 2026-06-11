Karimnagar: Medicines worth Rs 5.51L seized from illegal shop

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, has seized medicines worth Rs 5.51 lakh from an unlicensed medical shop operating in Choppadandi village of Karimnagar district.

Acting on credible information about the illegal sale of medicines, DCA officials raided a medical shop in Choppadandi village on June 10. During the inspection, officials found that the shop was allegedly being run by Mallarapu Akhil without a valid drug licence.

28 varieties of medicines seized

Officials detected a large stock of medicines being stored and sold from the premises. A total of 28 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, intravenous (IV) fluids, analgesics, in-vitro diagnostic test kits and other drugs, were found stocked for sale. The entire stock, valued at approximately Rs 5.51 lakh, was seized during the raid.

The raid was conducted by Drugs Inspector S Umarani under the supervision of Deputy Director K Dass and Assistant Director Dr N Narsaiah. Samples of the seized medicines have been collected for analysis and further investigation is underway. Authorities said legal action will be initiated against those found responsible.

DCA warns wholesalers

The DCA also warned wholesalers and dealers that supplying medicines to unlicensed shops is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. It said suppliers must verify that recipients possess valid drug licences before supplying medicines.

Officials noted that stocking medicines for sale without a drug licence is an offence punishable with imprisonment of up to five years under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. The public has been advised to purchase medicines only from licensed medical shops and avoid buying drugs from unregulated sources.