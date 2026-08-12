CM Revanth to lay foundation for Indiramma towers in KPHB

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Indiramma Indlu building in KPHB Colony on Thursday, August 13.

The programme is scheduled to start at 4 PM. Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and IT Minister Sridhar Babu have also been invited as guests of honour.

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Tight security has been arranged for the event, with around 300 police personnel being deployed. A bomb disposal team conducted checks at the venue on Wednesday.

Special security measures have been taken on the Chief Minister’s movement routes, entry and exit areas, and parking areas.

Arrangements are being made for crowd control and a special traffic plan is being implemented to ensure that vehicle movement is not disrupted during the Chief Minister’s visit.