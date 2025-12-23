CM Revanth to review of performance of dept secretaries every 3 months

Hyderabad: Stressing that accountability of officials is crucial for the success of government programmes, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said he would review the performance of secretaries of government departments every three months.

Reddy, who held a meeting with the secretaries of all departments, also directed the shifting of offices functioning from private premises to government buildings.

Observing that the state government has unveiled its “Telangana Rising 2047” vision document to make the state a USD three trillion economy by 2047, he said the action plan, despite being excellent, needs the contributions of officials.

Reddy said the government Chief Secretary would review the performance of secretaries every month, while he would undertake a review every three months, an official release said.

The secretaries should submit a monthly report to the chief secretary, he said.

Also Read Revanth Reddy, Azharuddin among Congress campaigners for Maharashtra civic polls

He also suggested setting up a mechanism to ensure coordination among secretaries of various departments with regard to development activities.

He made it clear that the government has decided that its offices should not function from private premises.

The CM directed that the government offices, currently functioning from private buildings, be shifted to government buildings before January 26, 2026.

He also instructed the Heads of Departments to check whether employees working on an outsourcing basis are getting salaries, EPF and ESI facilities.

He directed that every secretary should submit full details of regular, outsourced and contract employees in their department to the chief secretary by January 26, the release added.