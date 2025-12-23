Revanth Reddy, Azharuddin among Congress campaigners for Maharashtra civic polls

AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot, party leaders Kanhaiya Kumar, and Jignesh Mevani are prominent campaigners.

Press Trust of India  |   Published: 23rd December 2025 5:44 pm IST
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy with Minister Mohammad Azharuddin
Telangana Minority Minister Mohammad Azharuddin (left) with Chief Minster Revanth Reddy (right)

Mumbai: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Cricketer-turned-Minister Mohammad Azharuddin figure in the list of 40 star campaigners for the Congress for the upcoming polls to 29 civic bodies in Maharashtra.

According to a release from the Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday, Azharuddin, AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot, party leaders Kanhaiya Kumar, and Jignesh Mevani are prominent campaigners.

Party leaders from Maharashtra will also campaign in parts of the state.

The local polls will be held in Mumbai and 28 other cities on January 15, and the results will be declared the next day.

The elections, involving 2,869 seats and over 3.48 crore voters, will set the stage for a crucial political showdown between the ruling Mahayuti comprising BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP and the Opposition MVA coalition of Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and NCP (SP).

