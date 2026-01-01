CM Revanth unveils Telangana Prisons Department’s diaries, calenders

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy unveiled the 2026 New Year diaries and wall calendars of the Telangana Prisons Department at the Secretariat on Thursday, January 1.

Compiled and presented by the department officials, the diary holds significant information pertinent to the department. It was presented to the chief minister by Telangana Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Dr Soumya Mishra.

The officer was accompanied by Inspector General of Prisons N Murali Babu and Deputy Inspector General of Prisons M Sampath.

Meanwhile, the state ushered in 2026 with grand celebrations and revelry at apartment complexes, hotels, and clubs amid tight security arrangements by police.

The CM also met with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and High Court Chief Justice AK Singh to convey new year wishes.

New year parties were organised late into the night at residential complexes and also public spaces here with loud music.

Devotees also visited temples on Thursday morning on the occasion of the New Year.

Police said incident-free New Year celebrations were held in the three Commissionerates.