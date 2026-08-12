CM Revanth urges Army training centres ahead of recruitment

Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar announced his readiness to set up training centres ahead of nationwide Army recruitment drives.

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Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy with Lieutenant General C Rajesh Pushkar
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy with Lieutenant General C Rajesh Pushkar.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said on Wednesday, August 12, that the state will collaborate with the Indian Army to encourage youth’s participation in various Army recruitment drives.

He met the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command of the Indian Army, Lieutenant General C Rajesh Pushkar, and appealed for training programmes to be organised in various district headquarters to create awareness among local youth.

Responding positively to the CM’s plea, Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar announced his readiness to set up training centres ahead of nationwide Army recruitment drives.

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The CM also talked about disaster management and said the Army should play a proactive role in rescue operations, evacuating people to safety, and rehabilitation efforts in flood-affected areas.

The Lieutenant General assured that he would instruct local Army officials to take special initiative during disaster situations in Telangana.

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