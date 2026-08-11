Army jawan killed in accident in Hyderabad, two arrested

Hyderabad: The Narsingi police on Monday, August 10, arrested two people involved in a hit and run case in which an army jawan was killed.

The incident occurred around 5.30 am when the car, allegedly driven at high speed in a rash and negligent manner, hit the two-wheelers, killing the ex-serviceman on the spot and injuring two other riders, a police official said.

The deceased was identified as Ravinder, an ex-Subedar. Some residents informed the police about the accident.

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The official said the car had four occupants, who abandoned the damaged vehicle and fled the spot.

Based on credible information, police took all four occupants, including the driver, into custody, the official said.

The driver, who works as a delivery executive for a food delivery app, was subjected to a breathalyser test, which indicated that his blood alcohol content was above the permissible limit, he said.

The four occupants, two relatives and their friends in their mid-20s, had been travelling in the car after attending a late-night party where they allegedly consumed alcohol, police said.

“They (the four occupants of the car) were sent for medical tests, and the results are awaited,” the official said.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on the body of the ex-serviceman.

A case was registered at Narsingi police station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash and negligent driving, besides relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

A relative of the deceased told a television channel that Ravinder had retired from the Army after serving for 20 years.

He was currently working at the Artillery Centre here. He had enrolled his two children at an Army school and rented a house in Hydershakote.

“He was returning home around 5.30 am after night duty when the car, being driven at high speed, hit him, throwing him into the air and causing a head injury. He died on the spot. The police informed us about the accident,” the relative said.

He said the government should take concrete steps to curb drunk driving.