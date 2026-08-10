Speeding car kills Army jawan, injures several in Hayath Shahkote

Hyderabad: A speeding car, allegedly driven by a group of youths in an inebriated condition, ran amok at Hayath Shahkote on Sunday night, August 9, killing an Army jawan and leaving several others injured.

According to preliminary information, the car was being driven recklessly and allegedly came onto the wrong side of the road before hitting the Army personnel. The impact was so severe that the jawan died on the spot.

The car did not stop after the first collision and allegedly went on to hit several other persons. At least one of the injured persons was reported to be in critical condition. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Also Read Man booked for stalking flight attendant at Hyderabad Airport

The incident reportedly occurred when the car, carrying five youths, was being driven at high speed. The occupants were allegedly under the influence of alcohol and drove onto the wrong side of the road, resulting in the fatal crash.

After the accident, the youths reportedly abandoned the car at the scene and fled. On receiving the information, Narsingi police reached the spot and began an investigation.

Police are examining the circumstances leading to the accident, and efforts are underway to identify and trace the persons who were travelling in the car. The vehicle has been taken into custody for further investigation.

Police are also expected to examine CCTV footage from the area and gather details about the sequence of collisions.

The incident has once again raised concerns over drunken and rash driving, particularly during late-night hours, and the serious threat posed to other road users by motorists violating traffic rules.

The incident occurred at around 5.30 am when the car hit the two-wheeler riders, resulting in the spot death of the ex-serviceman and injuries to two other riders, who were admitted to hospital, a police official said.

The deceased was identified as Ravinder, an ex-subedar.

Based on preliminary investigation, the official further said there were four occupants in the car and they abandoned the vehicle which also got damaged in the accident and fled.