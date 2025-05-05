CM Revanth urges Telangana employees’ unions to reconsider strike

Hyderabad: In his first response to Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee (TEJAC) and the unions of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) going on a war path with their demands, chief minister A Revanth Reddy sought to know whether they were waging a fight against the people of Telangana.

Speaking at the “Zee Awards- 2025” for the unsung heroes of the Telangana police department held in Hyderabad on Monday, May 5, he urged the unions not to become pawns in the conspiracy of political parties to destabilise the government.

“I’m appealing to the leaders of the unions to discuss their issues with the government. We are not here to fight. We are here to serve the people. Creating problems for the people is unwarranted, and such forces never thrived in history,” he said.

CM Revanth cautioned that the existing system would collapse if the employees held dharnas with new demands.

The chief minister stated that the Congress government has been regularly paying monthly salaries to its workers. “The previous government left thousands of crores outstanding to the energy department, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), and the contractors who built projects. It also failed to provide retirement benefits amounting to Rs 8,500 crore. Yet, some political parties are accusing the Congress government of not paying the pending arrears,” he alleged.

He further claimed that within 16 months of coming into power, the Congress government deposited Rs 30,000 crore in farmers’ accounts, waived off farm loans and extended Rythu Bharosa crop financial aid.

“If it were in our power, we would do everything to secure the loans. But right now, we are facing challenges in borrowing money. Self-restraint is the only solution in this difficult situation, and not fighting against the government,” he appealed.

In an apparent jibe at former chief minister KCR, CM Revanth said, “The person who caused economic destruction is now sleeping comfortably in the farmhouse. I’m appealing to all not to hand over Telangana to a group of ‘monkeys’ again. Let us take Telangana forward on the path of development.”