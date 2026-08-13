CM Revanth warns deletion of 21 pc votes in Telangana SIR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, August 13, said that about 21 per cent of votes face deletion in Telangana during the SIR of the electoral roll process as his Congress party leaders at different levels failed to function with full responsibility.

In a video conference of ruling Congress leaders on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Reddy directed in-charge ministers to conduct reviews with Parliamentary and Assembly constituency in-charge persons in their respective districts and rectify the issues, sources said.

He instructed the ministers to conduct reviews in the districts in the next two days and prepare a report for every constituency, Congress sources said.

He asked in-charge persons in the party to stay in their respective constituencies for four days to identify relevant issues and resolve them.

Reddy warned that the party will not tolerate any failure to proceed with a proper action plan in tune with the directions of AICC.

The chief minister cautioned that if the leaders failed to proceed cautiously, it would result in significant political damage in the future.

Reddy also instructed the leaders to expose the alleged conspiracy by the BRS and BJP to delete votes, the sources said.

The total number of electors in Telangana is likely to come down by over 73 lakh as the enumeration forms of as many voters have been found to be “uncollectable” during the SIR process.

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21 pc enumeration forms uncollectable says EC

Of the total 3,38,26,448 voters in the state, 2,64,87,214 (78.30 per cent) voter enumeration forms have been digitised, Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy said in a statement on August 11.

He said 73,39,234 (21.70 per cent) enumeration forms were “uncollectable”.

The house-to-house visits by BLOs as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls began in the state on June 25 and the process concluded on August 10.

The draft electoral rolls would be published on August 17.