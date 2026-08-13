Telangana CEO warns voters against fake EC messages

Hyderabad: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana, C Sudharsan Reddy, on Thursday, August 13, warned voters about fraudulent messages being sent in the name of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The messages falsely claim that details in election cards and enumeration forms do not match and that the forms have been rejected.

Fake ECI messages sent to voters

According to the press note, fraudsters are asking voters to call a phone number and are also sending WhatsApp messages containing a link.

The messages reportedly ask voters to fill out a form and pay Rs 5 through net banking or a credit or debit card. They also seek sensitive bank information, including login details, passwords, CVV numbers and ATM PINs.

ECI does not send such messages: Telangana CEO

The ECI and the Telangana CEO have clarified that they do not send such messages to voters.

Voters have been advised to remain alert if they receive calls or messages claiming to be from the ECI or Telangana CEO. Reddy asked electors not to respond to such fraudulent calls or messages.

Anyone who receives such messages or calls can report them to the nearest police station, Reddy said.