CM Revanth’s convoy moves with regular traffic to avoid public inconvenience

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s convoy travelled in regular traffic in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 7, a day after directing police to ensure that people are not stopped for the movement of his convoy.

After his return from New Delhi, the Chief Minister’s convoy travelled from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad to his residence in Jubilee Hills. During this time, the traffic police allowed vehicles to move in a single lane instead of completely halting traffic during the convoy movement.

Honourable Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy’s convoy travelled in regular traffic from Shamshabad Airport to his residence.



The Chief Minister Sri. A. @revanth_anumula had yesterday issued clear instructions to senior police officials against stopping vehicles across the… pic.twitter.com/9nxSh9Crnv — IPRDepartment (@IPRTelangana) May 7, 2026

The previous day, the CM had contacted Director General of Police CV Anand and expressed concern over the severe traffic congestion experienced near the airport while he was proceeding to Delhi.

He had instructed the DGP to initiate appropriate action against officials responsible for lapses and ensure that routine public movement is not disrupted for convoy arrangements.

The CM also directed that vehicles coming from the opposite direction should not be unnecessarily stopped, and that traffic regulation should be handled in a manner that minimises public inconvenience.

He further stressed that strict action must be taken against officials found negligent in discharging their duties.

Following the Chief Minister’s directions, DGP Anand convened a video conference with the Law & Order and Traffic Police in all the commissionerates across the state and issued key instructions.

(With inputs from IANS)