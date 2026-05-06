Traffic towards Hyderabad Airport delays CM’s convoy, DGP holds meeting

He said that a dedicated traffic bureau will be established under the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP).

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 6th May 2026 7:02 pm IST
Police officers in uniform attending a meeting in a police station conference room.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, while travelling to the Hyderabad Airport on Wednesday, faced severe traffic congestion, forcing the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP), CV Anand, to convene a video conference with officials from the Traffic Department from all Commissionerates.

During the meeting, he asked officers that instead of stopping vehicles streamline the flow of vehicle movements when the CM’s convoy passes, and prepare alternative routes in advance, particularly during peak traffic hours.

Officers found negligent during duty time would be dealt with strictly, the DGP said.

Subhan Bakery

He said that a dedicated traffic bureau will be established under the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP). Lapses in traffic management, including the stoppage of vehicles in opposite directions, smooth public movement and minimising inconvenience, were among the issues discussed.

During monsoons, proactive measures would be taken to prevent water stagnation and avoid resultant traffic congestion. On illegal parking around ORR, the DGP made it clear that such actions will be dealt with strictly.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 6th May 2026 7:02 pm IST

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