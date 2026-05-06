Traffic towards Hyderabad Airport delays CM’s convoy, DGP holds meeting

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, while travelling to the Hyderabad Airport on Wednesday, faced severe traffic congestion, forcing the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP), CV Anand, to convene a video conference with officials from the Traffic Department from all Commissionerates.

During the meeting, he asked officers that instead of stopping vehicles streamline the flow of vehicle movements when the CM’s convoy passes, and prepare alternative routes in advance, particularly during peak traffic hours.

Officers found negligent during duty time would be dealt with strictly, the DGP said.

He said that a dedicated traffic bureau will be established under the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP). Lapses in traffic management, including the stoppage of vehicles in opposite directions, smooth public movement and minimising inconvenience, were among the issues discussed.

During monsoons, proactive measures would be taken to prevent water stagnation and avoid resultant traffic congestion. On illegal parking around ORR, the DGP made it clear that such actions will be dealt with strictly.