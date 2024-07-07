CM Shinde slams Patole, says Cong has no moral right to speak on corruption

He said the people of the nation are aware of the several scams that took place when the Congress-led UPA government was in power between 2004 and 2014.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Neha Khan | Published: 7th July 2024 3:14 pm IST
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday slammed the Congress for accusing the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of corruption.

“The Congress has no moral right to speak on corruption. We saw scams in coal allotment, Commonwealth Games, Augusta helicopter purchase etc. Congress rule was about cut, commission and corruption,” Shinde told reporters at Nagpur airport.

He was replying to a reported statement by Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the leader of corrupt people.

Patole’s statement reportedly came in connection with the clean chit given by Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to newly elected Mumbai North West Lok Sabha MP Ravindra Waikar of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the Jogeshwari civic land-luxury hotel case.

Shinde also exuded confidence the Mahayuti (ruling alliance comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP) will win nine out of the 11 Maharashtra Legislative Council seats to which polls will be held on July12.

