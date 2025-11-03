CM Siddaramaiah hails women’s cricket team’s World Cup victory

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team for scripting history by winning the World Cup, describing their achievement as a “proud and inspiring moment” for the nation.

The Chief Minister said the Indian team’s victory was a result of their skill, passion, and perseverance, adding that the players had set an example for future generations.

“The Indian women’s cricket team has etched their name in history by clinching the World Cup with an extraordinary display of skill, passion, and perseverance. Heartfelt congratulations to our incredible world champions!” he said in a post on X.

In his message, Siddaramaiah further noted, “Throughout the tournament, Team India demonstrated outstanding teamwork, resilience, and consistency — proving beyond doubt that they truly deserved this glorious victory.”

The Indian women’s team lifted the World Cup after defeating defending champions Australia in a thrilling final match, marking their first-ever global title.

“This landmark day will be cherished for generations – a shining reminder of what determination and unity can achieve,” Siddaramaiah said in the post.