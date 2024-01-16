CM Siddaramaiah slams PM Modi for ‘sleeping’ on issues concerning Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday hit out at Narendra Modi for ‘sleeping’ on the issues concerning the state and alleged that the Centre has neglected the aspirations of Kannadigas.

In a post on micro-blogging site X’, the Chief Minister accused the Prime Minister of being awake for his personal PR and dozing off when it comes to the matter related to Karnataka.

“When the Prime Minister dozes, the nation loses! Narendra Modi is always awake for his personal PR & BJP’s campaign, but is always seen sleeping on issues concerning Karnataka,” he said.

Siddaramaiah uploaded a morphed image of Modi taking a nap on a chair with a caption that read Karnataka endures it worst drought in 47 years, suffers Rs 30,000 crore loss.

“Instead of addressing Karnataka’s plight, PM is sleeping tight.”

The post on X’ also read, “A stark reality in Karnataka, where central funds are reduced or denied, aspirations of Kannadigas neglected, relief funds from Union govt yet to reach the farmers.”

“His (Modi’s) mantra? Ignore. Neglect. Sleep. Repeat! BJP MPs mantra? Maintain silence. Fan Modi. Betray Kannadigas. Allow Modi to Sleep Peacefully. Repeat! Wake up, Mr Prime Minister! Time to ensure the rightful share of Karnataka!” Siddaramaiah said.

Another post “A glimpse of @narendramodi, smiling in his sleep, while giving sleepless nights to Kannadigas”, had the image of Prime Minister with a caption “Vital projects like Upper Krishna & Mahadayi left high and dry. While Karnataka thirsts for action, PM naps on solutions.”

Siddaramaiah also took a dig at Modi, saying he sleeps when asked about the corruption committed by BJP leaders.

The caption read, “Rs 40,000 crore COVID-19 irregularities. Rs 45 masks sold for Rs 485. It a time of masks and fears, PM’s response disappears.”

“Contractor coerced for bribes by BJP minister forced to commit suicide. A life in despair, PM’s response lost in thin air,” the post showed PM sleeping on the table.

The Chief Minister’s jibe at Modi comes days after BJP posted similar content on X’ showing Siddaramaiah sleeping.

The BJP Karnataka unit had posted an image of the Chief Minister with a caption, which said Siddaramaiah is sleeping in the face of farmers’ suicides, government transportation stalled, frequent power cuts, severe drought, declining startup funding and Foreign Direct Investment inflow, deteriorating law and order and corporates turning away.

“Their mantra? Loot. Ruin. Sleep. Repeat! Once a thriving Karnataka has become a night-time lullaby under this #sleepingsarkar. Wake up, Mr CM! Time to put this nightmare to bed!” the party had said in the post.