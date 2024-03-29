CM Stalin’s daydream of India bloc forming govt will never materialise: Palaniswami

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin’s dream of India bloc forming the government at the Centre after the general election will never materialise, as the alliance lacks unity among its leaders, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Friday.

After the alliance was announced, one leader after the other walked out of it, and there has been no common thread that unites them, Palaniswami said while campaigning for his party’s Sriperumbudur candidate Dr G Premkumar at Pallavaram here.

He went on to allege that as chief minister, Stalin did not bring any major projects to the state and that the DMK sitting MP (Sriperumbudur) T R Baalu, too, did not do anything for the development of the constituency.

“No projects have been initiated here. Baalu wants to sustain himself in power. Stalin claims that Tamil Nadu is a leading state in the country. But it is number one in corruption, drug peddling, and in borrowing maximum loans of up to Rs 3 lakh crore,” the former chief minister said.

On the contrary, the decade of AIADMK rule in the state was a golden era, he said, adding that he could name many schemes and welfare measures launched by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa and those that he himself initiated.

Palaniswami dared Stalin to list out the major schemes that he had launched for the state.

Speaking to reporters in Madurai after inaugurating the party’s election office, the AIADMK general secretary accused the chief minister of spreading a false and malicious campaign against the opposition party in the state, claiming that it has a secret alliance with the BJP.

“We came out of the BJP alliance. Stalin and his Minister son Udhayanidhi are intentionally spreading a slanderous campaign that we have a secret pact with the BJP, probably due to fear that his party would be defeated in the elections,” he said.

Palaniswami later campaigned for the party’s Kancheepuram candidate E Rajasekar at Madhuranthakam.