Lok Sabha polls: AIADMK, DMDK finalize seat-sharing agreement for Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s main opposition AIADMK, on Wednesday, finalized a seat-sharing arrangement for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 with the DMDK.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami and DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth signed the seat-sharing agreement in Chennai on Wednesday.

Announcing the electoral pacts at the party headquarters, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the DMDK would contest from Tiruvallur (SC), Central Chennai, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, and Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituencies.

“We are going to face this parliamentary election together. A total of 5 constituencies have been allotted to the DMDK. These are Thanjavur, Virudhunagar, Tiruvallur, Central Chennai, and Cuddalore,” said Edappadi Palaniswami.

“In the AIADMK alliance, DMDMK is to contest in 5 seats, SDPI in 1 seat, and Puthiya Tamilagam in 1 seat, from the Tenkasi constituency,” said Palaniswami.

“We believe we are strong. We believe people will support us. We are not bothered about what people say on social media. We are in an alliance with the people,” he further said.

The AIADMK general secretary also said the party wasn’t disappointed with not striking an alliance with the PMK, which had joined the BJP alliance on Tuesday.

AIADMK has decided to field AL Vijayan from Arakkonam, Jayaprakash from Krishnagiri, Vignesh from Salem, Saravanan from Madurai, and Attral Ashokkumar from Erode.

Tamil Nadu is voting on April 19 in a single phase of polling. During the 2019 general elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which comprised INC, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, AIFB, registered a landslide victory by winning 38 of the 39 seats.

Polling for the Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases across the nation from April 19 to June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4.