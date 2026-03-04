CM threatening IAS, IPS officers in Telangana, says Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao on Wednesday, March 4, accused Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of threatening Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers at Tuesday’s Collectors’ meeting at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat in Hyderabad, and said the CM was simply unable to handle his own administration.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader said Revanth Reddy had addressed the officers in an openly threatening tone. He pointed to the churn in the bureaucracy over the past two-and-a-half years as evidence, such as five major officer reshuffles and four Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioners changed since the Congress government came to power.

“Even before officers can get a hold of the situation in their jurisdiction, they are being transferred. If the Chief Minister or a minister takes a dislike to an officer, they are swiftly shown the door. Some are being given postings but denied joining orders,” he alleged.

Harish Rao also warned that he would soon expose what he described as the corrupt practices of Congress leaders and reveal the identities of their binamis.